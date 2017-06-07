North County Athletic MLB Spotlight

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer … Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet product Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single and scored a run for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Cleveland Indians 11-3.

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt made an appearance for the Houston Astros as their 11 game winning streak was snapped by the Kansas City Royals by a 9-7 score. Hoyt line is 1/3 of an inning gave up 1 hit 2 runs which were earned and 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

Nick Vincent former Palomar College product made an appearance for the Seattle Mariners as they defeated the Minnesota Twins 12-3. Vincent lines are as follows he pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 hit.