David Willauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill started for the Anaheim Angels as his record falls to 4-6 on the season as he pitched 4.1 innings gave up 6 hit 5 runs 5 earned 2 walks and 3 strikeouts as they were defeated 8-1 by the Chicago Cubs.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a double and an rbi for the Reading Fightin Phils as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a 4-2 score.