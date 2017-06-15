North County Athletes MLB Recaps

David Willauer –Contributing Writer – Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar College standout Tony Wolters paced the Colorado Rockies to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wolters went 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made a relief appearance for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up 1 hit as the Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins by a 6-4 score.

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt appearance in relief today to pace the Houston Astros to a 13-2 win over the Lone Star State Rival Texas Rangers. Hoyt pitched 2 innings gave up 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned and struck out 4 Rangers batters.

Former Fallbrook High Standout Mike Leake pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals today lost his fifth game in a row on the mound as his record falls to 5-6 as the Cards were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers by a 7-6 score. Mike Leake pitched 6 innings gave up 9 hits 6 runs that were earned 2 walks 3 strikeouts and 1 home run.

Former LaCosta Canyon product Mickey Moniak made a big day with the bat as he went 4 for 5 with 2 singles, 1 double along with 1 RBI and 3 singles paced the Lakewood Blue Claws to a 14-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds