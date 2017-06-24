Loading...
North County Athletes MLB 6-22-17

By   /  June 24, 2017  /  No Comments

David Willauer-Contributing Writer- Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 2 for 5 with a double and a single for the Lakewood Blue Claws as they the Shorebirds of Delmarva scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning and defeated Lakewood 5-4.

Former Palomar Comet and Rancho Buena Vista star Tony Wolters came in as a pinch hitter for the Colorado Rockies and went 1 for 1 with a single as they were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 10-3 score in a Western Division baseball showdown.
In the Houston Astros 12-9 win over the Oakland A’s, former Palomar Comet James Hoyt made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, gave up 1 hit, 1 walk and struck out 1 batter.
Trevor Cahill former Vista High School product is making a rehab appearance for their Single A farm team Lake Elsinore Storm.
