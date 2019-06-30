Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  North County Athletes College Baseball

North County Athletes College Baseball

By   /  June 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Willauer — Former Mission Hills alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 4 with a single and a home run for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 8-6. 

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt made an appearance for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 walk as the Clippers defeated the Louisville Bats 6-3. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 3 with a single and a double with 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-0. 

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a solo home run for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Birmingham Barons 4-3. 

Grand Junction Rockies doubleheader:  Game 1 Ogden Raptors 8 Grand Junction Rockies 4:  Reese Berberet, Fallbrook  0 for 2.  

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on June 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 30, 2019 @ 12:43 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

College & MLB Baseball

Read More →