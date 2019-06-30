North County Athletes College Baseball

David Willauer — Former Mission Hills alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 4 with a single and a home run for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 8-6.

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt made an appearance for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 walk as the Clippers defeated the Louisville Bats 6-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 3 with a single and a double with 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-0.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a solo home run for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Birmingham Barons 4-3.

Grand Junction Rockies doubleheader: Game 1 Ogden Raptors 8 Grand Junction Rockies 4: Reese Berberet, Fallbrook 0 for 2.