North County Athletes Baseball

David Willauer —
Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 2 for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 with a single and an RBI for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Richmond Spiders 9-7.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with a double and a single 1 run scored and 2 RBI’s for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Nashville Sounds 11-4.

Mission Hills defeats Canyon Crest 7-4.  Dylan Delvecchio is the winner for the Grizzlies. 

The Fallbrook Warriors have won their 3 game in a row as they went up 2-1 and scored 2 runs in the 6th and 7th innings and in the bottom of the 7th held a 3 run rally and won by a 6-4 score.  Grant Knox is the winner for the Fallbrook. 

Tri City Christian defeated Maranatha Christian 13-9.  Chris Doyle is the winner for the Eagles. 

Classical Academy defeated Bishop’s School by a 7-3 score.  Tim Boshaw is the winner for the Caimans

