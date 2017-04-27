Loading...
North County Athlete MLB Spotlight

David A. WillauerContributing Writer:    The Washington Nationals defeated the Colorado Rockies by an 11-4 score.  Former Palomar College standout Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and scored a run, struck out twice.

The San Diego Padres came back from a 4-3 deficit as they scored 5 runs in the top of the 9th and defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 8-5 score.  Former Vista High product Trevor Cahill was the starter as he pitched 5.2 innings gave up 9 hits 5 runs which were earned 4 walks and 9 strikeouts but didn’t get the win.
The Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals by a 5-2 score.  Former Palomar College product Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 with a single and scored 1 run.
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers by an 8-0 score.  Former Palomar College product Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief as he went 1 inning and recorded 1 strikeout.
