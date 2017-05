David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer … After being on the disabled for concussion problem, former Palomar Comet Tony Wolters came a comeback at catcher for the Colorado Rockies as he went 1 for 4 with a double scored a run and an rbi as the Rockies defeated the Minnesota Twins by a 7-3 score.

The Chicago White Sox defeated the LA Angels of Anaheim 6-5 in 11 innings. Tyler Saladino, former Palomar Comet went 0 for 5 in the batting department of the game.