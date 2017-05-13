North County Athlete MLB Spotlight

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer 5-11-17-Former Palomar College standout Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored 1 run but the White Sox lost to the Twins 7-6

5-12-17-Former Fallbrook High standout Mike Leake suffered his second loss of the ballgame as the Cardinals of St. Louis were defeated by the Chicago Cubs. Mike Leake’s record is 4-2 and pitched 6 innings gave up 5 hits 2 runs 2 earned 3 walks and 5 strikeouts and gave up 2 home runs.

Former Palomar product James Hoyt pitched in relief for the Houston Astros as they defeated the Yankees by a 5-1 score. Hoyt pitched 1 inning gave up 3 hits 1 run which was earned and struck out 3 batters.