North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting September 5th

Vista, CA — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., Vista. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

Our guest speaker is Charity Brant, YMCA Outreach Coordinator, Youth And Family Services, Transitional Housing Development. This outreach offers innovative, effective programming in a safe and welcoming space for young adults experiencing homelessness in North County San Diego through street outreach, drop-in centers, housing, family finding, and therapy.

The North San Diego County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a Program of Service of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland in partnership with United Methodist Church of Vista. The Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. Our Collaborative Meetings are held bi-monthly on the first Thursday of the month from 9 am to 10:30 am in the at the Church’s Fellowship Hall (lower level) at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. Admission is free and all are welcome. Visit https://sivistaantitrafficking.wordpress.com/

