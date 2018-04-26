North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative May Meeting

Kaye Van Nevel — Jonathan King-Cretot will be our guest speaker at the Collaborative meeting on May 3, at United Methodist Church, 490 S. Melrose, Vista, Fellowship Hall, 9 a.m. He has specific expertise in human trafficking and is the Case Manager for the services at the North County Resource Center which advocates for employment, social security, housing, welfare issues,

and other benefi ts for members of the LGBT community.

The San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls held a Symposium on “Combatting Domestic Violence, Homelessness, and Human Traffi cking on Saturday, April 21 from 8:30 am to 1 pm at AZ at Qualcomm, 10155 Pacifi c Heights Blvd., San Diego. The keynote speaker was be State Senator Toni Atkins, 39th District. The event was free and open to the public. See www.facebook.com/SDCSW.