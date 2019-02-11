Loading...
North County African American Women’s Association

San Marcos, CA — Join the ladies of the North County African American Women’s Association (NCAAWA) and Palomar College as we present HAIR’itage The Play in February, for Black History Month. It is a story about six “sistahs” who share their journey of how their hair impacts them throughout their lives.

Playgoers will leave empowered and in awe. Some playgoers even shed tears of joy, as they relate to the storyline from a personal perspective.HAIR’itage The Play is a journey that women and men from all walks of life, socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds will enjoy. The New York Amsterdam News writes,

“Gaines impeccable writing and the talents of the actresses far exceeded expectations” as quoted in the New York Amesterdam News.

View the trailer at: HAIRitageThePlay.com

Date And Time

Sun, February 24, 2019, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST  – Howard Brubeck Theater at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Rd., San Marcos, CA

View Map

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Next Regular Meeting
Thursday, February 28, 2019  6 PM
County of San Diego, North Coastal Health and Human Services, Live Well Building, 2nd floor,
Mission Conference Room 200
1701 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058

Board Meeting
Second Monday of the Month 5:30 PM
Hass Realty |3186 Vista Way, Ste 300
Oceanside, CA 92056

