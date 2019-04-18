North Coast Rep’s “All In The Timing” A Funny Look At Life & Relationships

TR Robertson– It could be said that the saying, “there’s method in his madness”, might apply to the current play on stage at Solana Beach’s North Coast Rep, David Ives’ “All in the Timing”. The collection of six one-act short vignettes are certainly not common place theatre pieces. They use varied settings, clever word-play, humorous situations and at times absurd story lines to touch on the playwrights look at life and relationships. NC Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein has assembled an extremely talented group of actors and actresses to take on the challenges of these short, but very complex plays that depend on the actors and actresses having amazing timing, not to mention handling very difficult dialogue. The result is an audience pleasing and most entertaining 90 minutes of theatre.

Director David Ellenstein told those in attendance, on opening night, he had chosen to not contact playwright David Ives about updating some of the dated references in the plays, but rather let the language Ives specifically chose flow as he originally wrote them. But, Ellenstein did ask Ives if he might substitute one of the original 6 short plays for one from the 8 additional short plays he had written. Ives agreed to the change and for this run of the play, “All in the Timing”, theatre goers will see “Foreplay, or The Art of the Fugue” performed instead of “The Philadelphia”.

Photos by Aaron Rumley

The story lines of each of the plays are simple, verging on absurd at times. It is their presentation and the dialogue that stands out and makes this wonderful theatre. “Sure Thing” is the story of a man and a woman in a café, meeting for the first time and continually repeating wrong statements the say to one another. Each time, their situation resets and they receive another opportunity to finally say the right thing until romance blossoms. Noelle Marion returns to the NC Rep as Betty and Christian Pedersen makes his NC Rep debut as Phil in this short, but cleverly complication piece. “Words, Words, Words” follows with the talented Omri Schein, David McBean and Uma Incrocci playing three caged monkeys task with the challenge of writing “Hamlet”. Back and forth they go, verbalizing their frustrations and coming very close to pulling it off as off stage Dr. Rosenbaum looks on. Will chance strike and find one of the monkey’s accomplishing the seemingly impossible, the typing of “Hamlet”?

“Foreplay, of The Art of the Fugue” is next featuring all six actors and actresses, Omri Schein, Noelle Marion, David McBean, Uma Incrocci and Christian Pedersen. The scene is a miniature golf course. We first see Omri Schein, on a date with Taylor Renee Henderson, making her formal NC Rep debut. If we are to follow what is happening, each of the men represents the first man we see, as he goes on three separate dates, trying to master the art of suaveness and seduction with three different women. The twist occurs with the third woman, played by Uma Incrocci, who bests the man in every way from golf to suaveness and seduction. The clever use of miniature golf terms to become sensual come-ons is very funny. “The Universal Language” with David McBean and Taylor Renee and a quick appearance at the end by Christian Pedersen, is next.. McBean plays the instructor of the language of Unamunda, a scam to convince people they are learning a language that will be the universal language of the world. Taylor plays a young, naive woman with a slight stutter, searching for happiness and love. This must be the most difficult of the six plays as the language Unamunda verges on Klingon in difficulty to speak and understand. Amazingly, the young lady begins to pick up the language, sparks fly and the instructor has a change of heart.

“Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread” is the next short play. Again, all six cast members are in the play. Christian Pedersen and David McBean play bakers, Noelle Marion, Taylor Renee Henderson and Uma Incrocci play Woman 1, 2 & 3 and Omri Schein plays Philip Glass. Philip Glass is a minimalist composer who has said he believes in “repetitive structures”. Such is life in this short play, repetitive words, repetitive sounds, repetitive songs and repetitive movements. The intricacy of the dance movements will astound audience members. The final short play is “Variations on the Death of Trotsky”. The set-up for this play is we are seeing the final day in the life of Trotsky, August 21, 1940. Omri Schein plays Leon Trotsky, the Marxist Russian Revolutionary who fell out of favor with his criticism of Stalin, resulting in a purge of those who opposed Stalin and Trotsky fleeing to Mexico. Stalin tried on a number of occasions to assassinate Trotsky. In this play, it is done by the gardener, Ramon, played with great candor by David McBean. Omri goes through a series of deaths as he, Trotsky, discusses what led to the attack, which features, by the way, a mountain climbers ax sticking out of his head. He is especially upset that his gardener is the one who axed him. Adding to the absurdness, but hilarity of this play, is the puns thrown about by Mrs. Trotsky, played by Uma Incrocci. Historically, for those interested, Trotsky was attacked by Ramon Mercader, a Soviet agent sent to kill Trotsky. Trotsky actually was attacked on August 20th and lived until the next day, dying after being operated on. But, history has nothing to do with this play.

The Design Team David Ellenstein works with is Stage Manager Cindy Rumley, Resident Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Lighting Designer Matthew Novotny, Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni, Sound Designer Aaron Rumley and Props Phillip Korth.

This quirky, quickly paced, very funny series of plays will appear at North Coast Repertory Theatre until May 5th. Come with an open mind and get ready for a very strange, but most entertaining evening. Tickets are available at www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055. Next up for NC Rep is “Another Roll of the Dice” beginning July 10th.