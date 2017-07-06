North Coast Repertory Theatre TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS

North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce an upcoming Variety Night Show: TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS

PRAYER DUDZ PRESENTS: TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS JULY 18, 2017 @ 7:30pm – RATED R

6:30 PM Happy Hour $3.00 beers & FREE Appetizers Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC….

Headliner: Monique Marvez

Featured Act: Bijan Mostafavi

Opening Act: Bill Jubran

Musical Guest: Tiffy Jane

Tickets: $18 – $23

For tickets, please call our Box Office: 858-481-1055 or visit our website: http://northcoastrep. org/season/offnights.html