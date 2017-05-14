North Coast Repertory Theatre – THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A MUSICAL

North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming mainstage show: THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A MUSICAL om May 31st to June 25th, 2017.

Book & Music by James Valcq – Lyrics & Book by Fred Alley – Based on a Film by Lee David Zlotoff – Directed by Jeffrey Moss

Honest and emotional, this heartfelt musical tells the engaging tale of a young woman with an uncertain past. A compelling heartwarming tale of redemption and fortitude.. Filled with inspirational melodies, and an emotionally soaring score, this all-American musical serves up an abundance of warmth, spirit and goodwill. Open your heart and visit THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A MUSICAL.

“A compelling story…soul-satisfying new musical.” THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Some of the most engaging and instantly infectious melodies I’ve heard in a musical.” USA TODAY

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.