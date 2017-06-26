NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents AT THIS EVENING’S PERFORMANCE

Backstage Roamnce, Political Intrigue Fuel The Fast Paced-Fun At North Coast REP”S Premiere – By Nagle Jackson & Directed by Andrew Barnicle

Performances begin Wednesday July 12th thru Sunday August 6th

Solana Beach, CA – North Coast Repertory Theatre closes Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of AT THIS EVENING’S PERFORMANCE, an uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe appearing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. This laugh-a-minute farce will have audiences reveling in the merriment.

Andrew Barnicle directs Sierra Jolene, Kyle Coleridge-Krugh,* Paul Turbiak,* Bruce Turk,* Katie MacNichol,* Richard Baird,* and John Nutten.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

AT THIS EVENING’S PERFORMANCE previews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8pm Wednesdays at 7pm.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews- $35, Week Nights – $46; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $50; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night – $43. Seniors, Students, Military – $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

SCHEDULE Previews: July 12, 2017 – Opens: July 15 at 8 pm & Closes: August 6, 2017

