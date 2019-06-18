North Coast Repertory Theatre – Another Roll Of The Dice

Solana Beach, CA – North Coast Repertory Theatre is capping its highly successful Season 37 with the World Premiere of ANOTHER ROLL OF THE DICE, a rollicking musical with book by Mark Saltzman, reuniting the talents of songwriter Frank Loesser and author Damon Runyon, creators of the legendary Guys and Dolls. In Dice, three classic Runyon stories are intertwined with hits from the Loesser songbook, including “Heart and Soul,” “I Hear Music,” “Two Sleepy People,” and “Let’s Get Lost,” performed by iconic Damon Runyon gangland characters.

Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from “Guys and Dolls” will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland: Joey Uptown, Baseball Hattie, Tobias the Terrible, nightclub song bird Georgia St George and the much-in-demand safecracker, Touch Feely. Don’t take a gamble – get your winning ticket now and be among the first to witness the birth of a sure-fire classic.

ANOTHER ROLL OF THE DICE previews begin Wednesday, July 10. Opening Night on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm and a Wednesday matinee on July 31 at 2pm. Runs through August 4, 2019 (See Schedule below).

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews – $45, Week Nights – $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $56; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night – $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on July 31 at 2pm – $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Book by Mark Saltzman • Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser • Based on the stories by Damon Runyon • Directed by Larry Sousa

CAST: Lance Carter,* Sarah Errington,* Elliot Lazar, Jason Maddy,* Allison Spratt Pearce,* Darrick Penny.*

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075

PRICES: Previews $45.00

Week Nights $52.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $49.00

Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $56.00

Wed. Matinee (ADDED) July 31 $52.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush tickets available for $20.