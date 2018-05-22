North Coast Repertory Presents  ANGELINA RÉAUX Sings Well On Broadway

Angelina Réaux at North Coast Repertory Theatre…

Internationally acclaimed singing-actress Angelina Réaux takes you on a musical voyage through Kurt Weill’s nine American Broadway shows, , highlighting his collaborations with writers Maxwell Anderson, Langston Hughes, Elmer Rice, Ogden Nash, Alan Jay Lerner and Ira Gershwin, bringing to vivid life hits like “September Song”, “Speak Low”, “My Ship” and” Lost in the Stars”.

“Réaux brings a better voice to Weill than anyone has ever heard and a degree of identification with the material no one has matched since Lotte Lenya herself.”

– Stephen Holden, THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Réaux is America’s most dramatic singer. She can sing with a disarming sweetness, gentle longing, passionate regret, deeps anguish, white-hot rage, engaging wit, high hopes and worldly-wise cynicism, the voice of experience–often in the course of a single song.”

– Richard Dyer, THE BOSTON GLOBE

“The magic of her voice creates for you worlds of life and place and time so vivid that you are immersed in them. Réaux doesn’t have one vocal color that identifies her immediately, but a rainbow of colors. She has the technique to move instantly from brass to velvet, gold to grit, and the dramatic instinct to choose exactly the right hue and weight to probe the core of a phrase or single word- without ever letting it seem calculated.”

–Mike Greenberg, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS