North Coast Rep Stages The West Coast Premiere THE FATHER

Solana Beach, CA, San Diego audiences will be treated to a play that the London Telegraph called “an unqualified triumph” as North Coast Rep stages the West Coast premiere of THE FATHER. A sensation in Paris, London and New York, and honored with a war chest of awards including a Tony nomination for Best Play, THE FATHER promises to be a profoundly moving, memorable evening of theatre. Andre was once a tap dancer who lives with his daughter Anne

and her husband Antoine. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can’t find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he’s losing control. This is must-see theatre for the discerning theatregoer.

David Ellenstein directs James Sutorius,* Robyn Cohen,* Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Jacque Wilke,* Richard Baird,* and Shana Wride.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

photos by Aaron Rumley

THE FATHER previews begin Wednesday, May 30. Opening Night on Saturday, June 2, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm with Sundays at 7 pm, through June 24, 2018

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights – $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night -$46.

Seniors, Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org