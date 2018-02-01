Loading...
North Coast Rep Premiers "This Random World"

West Coast Premier of  This Random World  by Steven Dietz  and Directed by David Ellenstein

Yolanda Franklin and Ann Gee Byrd Photo by Aaron Rumley

 

Solana Beach, CA Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, THIS RANDOM WORLD follows a series of intersecting lives: A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. Warmly humorous and lyrically bittersweet, this play by Steven Dietz investigates what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life. It’s an evening of theatre that is certain to provoke sweet memories and perhaps some unrecognized yearnings.

David Ellenstein directs Anne Gee Byrd,* Kevin Hapso Koppman,* Lisel Gorell-Getz,* Yolanda Franklin,* Ava Hill, Diana Irvine, Patrick Zeller,* and Joe Paulson. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.

CAST:             Anne Gee Byrd,* Kevin Hapso Koppman,* Lisel Gorell-Getz,* Yolanda Franklin,* Ava Hill, Diana Irvine, Patrick Zeller,* and Joe Paulson

WHERE:          North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste.  D – Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: Previews: February 21, 2018 • Opens: February 24, 2018 • Closes: March 18,

Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm

Talkback with cast & director: Friday, March 2, 2018

PRICES:         Previews                                                         $42.00

Week Nights                                                   $49.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights                     $46.00

Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees                     $53.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush ticket available for $20.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

