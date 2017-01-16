North Coast Rep Opens 2017 with a Critically Acclaimed Play – “Marjorie Prime”

TR Robertson ….If you love plays that are thoughtful, intriguing, mentally stimulating and perhaps offer a glimpse of what the future may hold for mankind, you will thoroughly find “Marjorie Prime, opening play for 2017 at the North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, the play for you. The play, written by Jordan Harrison, was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the 2016 Horton Foote Prize. The play has been adapted into a film debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this year starring Jon Hamm, Tim Robbins, Genna Davis and Lois Smith. Harrison has said the inspiration for the play came in part from what he witnessed between his parents and his grandmother when she was in her 90’s when they visited her in an assisted living home.

“Marjorie Prime” is a play about what the future might hold for humans as the world of artificial intelligence continues to be explored and investigated. The play, running about 1 hour and 20 minutes, centers on using robotic humanoids called Primes, A.I.’s, from a company called Senior Serenity, that resemble loved ones from given times in a person’s life and are programed to act and behave like a real person when they are taught mannerisms, habits, memories of the individual they are supposed to represent. The play, under the direction of Matthew Weiner, who is returning to the NC Rep, takes the audience through a variety of emotional experiences of one family as they learn how to deal with a Prime and as their life goes through a variety of life’s experiences. It opens with Marjorie, an 85 year old woman suffering through the on-set of dementia, as she is learning how to deal with her Prime, Walter, who is a younger version of her former husband who has passed away. Marjorie is played by veteran actress Dee Maaske, who has performed numerous roles throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East. She brings humor, wit, and wonderful emotion to this role as the aging mother trying to understand this new introduction to the final chapter of her life. Marjorie must not only deal with the Prime Walter, played by Steven Froehlich, but also the emotions of her daughter Tess, played by Elaine Rivkin and Tess’s husband Jon, played by Gregory North. Rivkin and North are returning to the NC Rep and are veteran actors from numerous productions. This was Froehlich’s first performance at NC Rep. One over-riding question that continues to permeate this play for all of the characters is what do you really want to remember about your life and those around you and how all of this fits together.

Photos provided by NC Rep

As the daughter Tess, carrying lots of emotional baggage, Elaine Rivkin shows her emotional range as she tries to deal with the idea that she is looking at a deceased father, now in the form of a younger A.I., who is being taught how to behave and sound like her real father. Along with this she must deal with an aging mother who can no longer be allowed to care for herself and with a husband who is more accepting of the A.I. concept and is actually trying to assist in teaching story’s to the A.I. about the real Walter and his relationship with Marjorie. Add to this the fact that Tess’s brother committed suicide, the mother has forgotten this and Tess feels responsible in some way and Tess’s unwillingness to accept the concept of an A.I coming into her mother’s life. Jon tries to make the best of the situation, encouraging Marjorie to continue to work with the A.I, encouraging and counseling Tess on how to deal with the A.I.. The play will quickly move through a series of stages that happen in this one family’s life, the passing of the mother and Tess now dealing with her mother as an A.I. and final surprise scenes with Jon and later the Primes.

As audience members left the theatre, the general comments overheard was, what did you think, do you think this will ever be possible and would you want the idea of being able to bring back loved ones, their thoughts, memories, mannerisms to be a real possibility? It was indeed a thoughtful, insightful and intriguing play on a topic that could very well be a real possibility. One statement in the play, “science fiction is here, every day is Sci Fi” is becoming truer every moment. Would the concept of bringing a person back in the form of an A.I. give you a chance to say all of the things you didn’t get to say to the person when they were alive and to behave in ways you feel you should have behaved around the person when they were alive? Is this something people really want to have as part of their life? There are a number of memorable statements in the play that gives the audience lots to think about and discuss as well – from the real Marjorie, “I don’t have to get better, just keep me from getting worse”; from the Prime Marjorie, “Maybe I’m the Marjorie you have things to say to” and “humans are unpredictable”; from Tess, “Living is a distraction from death”; from the Prime Tess, “How nice that we could love somebody”. This is a play that will give you a great deal to ponder about this life, your own life and what you have to leave, what you want to leave and what do you really want to get out of this life.

This short, well-acted play is well worth the time to see and will bring lots to think about and talk about as you leave the theatre. The play will run through February 5th at the North Coast Rep, Solana Beach. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055. Military, senior and student discounts are available. Next up on stage at NC Rep is “The Illusion” by Tony Kushner running February 22 – March 19. Variety Nights will begin January 17th with Tuesday Night Comics and on January 23rd “Searchin’ for the Write: A Night with Yvonne” featuring one of the stars from the recent “Ain’t Misbehavin’!” at the NC Rep.