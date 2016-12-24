North Coast Rep Heralds New Year With Critically Acclaimed Hit

‘MARJORIE PRIME’ by Jordan Harrison

Beginning Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – Through Sunday, February 5, 2017 and Directed by Matthew Wiener

Solana Beach, CA-. North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its highly successful Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of MARJORIE PRIME, hailed as “an elegant, thoughtful, quietly unsettling drama” by The New York Times. Written by Jordan Harrison, the play enjoyed triumphant runs in Los Angeles and New York and was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for drama and won the 2016 Horton Foote Prize, which honors excellence in American theatre. Jordan Harrison is a playwright’s playwright. His work has premiered at some of the most prestigious regional theatres – and though he’s not yet 40, he has already amassed an impressive number of awards and fellowships. But Harrison has also found success in Hollywood, his play Marjorie Prime has been adapted into a film debuting at the Sundance Festival next year starring Jon Hamm, Tim Robbins, Geena Davis and Lois Smith.

MARJORIE PRIME tells the tale of a near future in which artificial intelligence is used to treat dementia and depression in the form of “primes”- humanoid lifelike robots that speak with patients in the form of lost loved ones and provide companionship for the lonely.

Matthew Wiener directs Dee Maaske*, Steve Froelich, Elaine Rivkin*, and Greg North*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Andrea Gutierrez (Props) and Peter Herman (Wig & Hair). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D, Solana Beach, CA

SCHEDULE: Previews: January 11, 2017 – Opens: January 14, at 8 pm – Closes: February 5, 2017

Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm

PRICES: Previews $39.00 – Week Nights $46.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $43.00 -Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $50.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military $3.00 off admission

BOX OFFICE (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre….North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.