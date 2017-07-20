North America Taiko Conference Comes to San Diego for the First Time

• National conference on the art of Japanese drumming comes to San Diego for the first time since its founding 20 years ago

• Eight San Diego taiko groups welcome taiko performers, teachers, students, vendors, and enthusiasts from all over the world

• Taiko drumming workshops and performances to be held at University of California, San Diego August 10–13

August 10–13, 2017 , on the campus of the University of California, San Diego—the 20th anniversary of the founding of this event. San Diego—Hundreds of practitioners and enthusiasts of the art of Japanese drumming, known as taiko, will converge on San Diego this summer as the North American Taiko Conference (NATC) is held, on the campus of the University of California, San Diego—the 20th anniversary of the founding of this event.

No one who has ever experienced the thrilling intensity and artistry of live taiko drumming has ever forgotten it, and many have been inspired to seek out instruction or a taiko community to join. This traditional but still evolving art form has seen tremendous growth throughout North America since its introduction to the West Coast in 1968. The goal of NATC is to build a community of taiko groups in North America; share traditions and repertoire; support the artistic development of the art form; and document North American taiko history.

NATC is the largest gathering of taiko practitioners outside of Japan, featuring workshops, seminars, improvisational and professional performances, and a vibrant marketplace. A major highlight of the conference is Taiko Jam, two concert performances bringing together world-class performing ensembles. Taiko Jam will take place at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, Saturday, August 12 at 8PM and Sunday, August 13 at 2PM . Taiko Jam is open to the public and tickets are $25.

Detailed schedules and information as well as online registration are available online