North America Taiko Conference Comes to San Diego for the First Time

• National conference on the art of Japanese drumming comes to San Diego for the first time since its founding 20 years ago
• Eight San Diego taiko groups welcome taiko performers, teachers, students, vendors, and enthusiasts from all over the world
• Taiko drumming workshops and performances to be held at University of California, San Diego August 10–13
San Diego—Hundreds of practitioners and enthusiasts of the art of Japanese drumming, known as taiko, will converge on San Diego this summer as the North American Taiko Conference (NATC) is held August 10–13, 2017, on the campus of the University of California, San Diego—the 20th anniversary of the founding of this event.
No one who has ever experienced the thrilling intensity and artistry of live taiko drumming has ever forgotten it, and many have been inspired to seek out instruction or a taiko community to join. This traditional but still evolving art form has seen tremendous growth throughout North America since its introduction to the West Coast in 1968. The goal of NATC is to build a community of taiko groups in North America; share traditions and repertoire; support the artistic development of the art form; and document North American taiko history.
NATC is the largest gathering of taiko practitioners outside of Japan, featuring workshops, seminars, improvisational and professional performances, and a vibrant marketplace. A major highlight of the conference is Taiko Jam, two concert performances bringing together world-class performing ensembles. Taiko Jam will take place at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, Saturday, August 12 at 8PM and Sunday, August 13 at 2PM. Taiko Jam is open to the public and tickets are $25.
Detailed schedules and information as well as online registration are available online.
North American Taiko Conference 2017 Highlights:
• World-renowned taiko artists offering workshops and performing at the conference include: Kyosuke Suzuki, Kaoru Watanabe, Michelle Fujii, Shoji Kameda, Tiffany Tamaribuchi, Marco Lienhard, Shogo Yoshii, Kenny Endo, P.J. Hirabayashi, Seiichi Tanaka, Joseph Small, Isaku Kageyama, Kris Bergstrom, and Yeeman (Manman) Mui.
• Discussions on current issues include Activism and the Arts, Female Empowerment, and Global Reach.
• Support for emerging artists: The schedule has four reserved spots for young instructors who have never taught at NATC before, including David Wells, Yoko Nakahashi, and San Diego residents Devin Tani and Noel Garcia.
• New to this year’s schedule are Mini Intensives, serving more experienced taiko players learning and training at a higher level.
The History of NATC … The North American Taiko Conference (NATC) is a biennial event sponsored by the Taiko Community Alliance (TCA). Started in 1997, the conference was first held in Los Angeles, hosted by the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, with the mission of supporting the growth of taiko in North America. NATC is attended by virtually all of the taiko community’s leaders, along with hundreds of players from around the world.
NATC has also been held at Sacramento State University, the University of Washington, Stanford University, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. This is the first time NATC has been held in San Diego (and south of Los Angeles).
Registration:
Participant: $475 (TCA members $400) – Observer: $250 (TCA members $200) – Youth: $300 (TCA members $275)
Taiko Jam tickets (not included with registration fees):
Saturday August 12, 8PM $25 – Sunday August 13, 2PM $25
The San Diego Taiko Community – The thriving San Diego taiko community includes the following groups (in the order they were founded), who perform and provide instruction at all levels:
About TAIKO …. “Taiko” is the Japanese word for drum. In an English context, taiko is used to refer to the art form of ensemble Japanese drumming, more technically called kumi-daiko. Although the drums have existed for thousands of years and are part of a wide variety of Japanese cultural, religious, and musical traditions, kumi-daiko emerged in the early 1950s. Osuwa Daiko, formed by jazz drummer Daihachi Oguchi, is generally considered to be the first kumi-daiko (ensemble taiko) group, and the art form spread quickly throughout Japan. In the United States, San Francisco Taiko Dojo was formed in 1968, followed soon after by Kinnara Taiko in Los Angeles, and then San Jose Taiko. There are now hundreds of community, university, youth, and professional taiko groups around the world.
For more information, or to register for NATC 2017, please visit the website.
Sponsored and presented by the Taiko Community Alliance, NATC is made possible in part by the generous support of the California Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. NATC is not a sponsored program of the University of California, San Diego.