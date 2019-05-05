North County Baseball News

David Willauer — Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Mike Leake pitched for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 6 innings gave up 7 hits 3 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 4 strikeouts as they fell to the Cleveland Indians 5-4. The former Warrior didn’t get the loss.



Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill (1-3) started for the Anaheim Angels on the mound as he pitched 3.1 innings gave up 6 hits 6 runs 6 earned 2 walks and 2 strikeouts as they fell to the Houston Astros 14-2

College Baseball

Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorn and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single and scored 1 run for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 for the San Antonio Missions with a single as they fell to the Round Rock Express 11-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 3 for 5 with 1 double 2 singles 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-1.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fighting Phils as they were defeated by the Akron Rubberducks 7-0.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 5 with a home run 1 single 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-1

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Montgomery Bisquits 7-2.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Montgomery Bisquits 7-5.

Former Vista Panther alum Korey Lee went 0 for 4 with an RBI for the Cal Bears and teammate Sam Wezniak went 2 for 3 with a triple and 1 run scored for Cal as they defeated Utah 6-4.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Ryan Orr went 0 for 2 for San Diego State as they defeated San Jose State 9-7.



Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 1 for 4 with a single and an rbi for Oklahoma as they fell to Texas Tech 7-3.

The Caimans of Classical Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian Eagles by a 5-0 score. Tim Boshaw is the winner for Classical Academy.

Tri City Christian defeated Escondido Charter 5-0. Eric Fritzsch is the winner for the Tri City Christian Eagles.



