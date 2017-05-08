Nonprofits Form Cross Border Coalition

Local nonprofit, Sustainable Surplus Exchange (SSE) is forming a Binational Coalition of Nonprofits with an organization in Tijuana, Comité Binacional Unidos por la Niñez (Binational Committee United for the Children – CBUN) to facilitate cross-border donation of items and reduce waste from going to the landfill and river.

Both SSE and CBUN have missions to repurpose still useful items to the community and to support the environment. “It just makes good sense for us to work together and collaborate on projects to increase the number of people who can benefit,” said CBUN Director Adolfo Delgado. The two organizations are establishing an alliance, along with the governments of Tijuana and Rosarito to strengthen the work they do in the following areas:

Redistribution of donated furniture, computers, school desks, et al to community organizations

Environmental education – especially for children

Investigation of the environmental impact of donation versus disposal

Through the alliance, the organizations seek to obtain and share, preferably donated, warehouse space in San Diego’s South Bay to manage the cross border donations of items. “Too often we have items that cannot be repurposed in the US, but are acceptable for donation to Mexico,” said SSE CEO, Sue Prelozni. “We’ve been struggling for two years to find a good solution, and with this coalition we are on a good path to do so.”

CBUN and SSE will be hosting a joint media day on May 8, beginning at 10:30 am at City Hall in Tijuana. According to Mr. Delgado, there will be governmental dignitaries from both sides of the border, joining in the event, including from the City of Tijuana, Councilwoman Monica Vega, President of the Commission to Protect the Environment, City of Tijuana, Juan Eduardo Pérez Gutierrez, Director of Environmental Protection XXII, and Nayeli Alcocer, Director of the Department of Human Development and Education of CBUN.

From the US, SSE’s team will include Ms. Prelozni and Board Director Charlie Copelan and be joined by Mayor Serge Dedina of Imperial Beach, Gustavo De La Fuente, Director of the Smart Border Coalition, and Manuel Medrano, Senior Recycling Specialist, Office of Sustainability, City of Chula Vista.

About Sustainable Surplus … SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through repurposing still useful items for reuse. We support over 400 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items. ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and retail store.

Contact: Sue Prelozni, CEO sue@sustainablesurplus.org 888.780.4416 ext 4

About The Binational Committee United for Children in Mexico … CBUN is a joint venture with non-profits Bibliotecas Hermanas, Read a Book, Surrendered Ministries, Hilarious Givers, and Humanitarian Cruz Verde BC. The organization seeks to help the children of Mexico, through actions to support education, nutrition, art, culture, sports and the environment.

CBUN is a joint venture with non-profits Bibliotecas Hermanas, Read a Book, Surrendered Ministries, Hilarious Givers, and Humanitarian Cruz Verde BC. The organization seeks to help the children of Mexico, through actions to support education, nutrition, art, culture, sports and the environment.

Contact: Adolfo Delgado, Director bajaguide21@hotmail.com