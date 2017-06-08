Nonprofits Form Cross Border Coalition

Representatives of local nonprofit, Sustainable Surplus Exchange (SSE) signed an MOU to launch a Binational Coalition of Nonprofits with representatives of an organization in Tijuana, Comité Binacional Unidos por la Niñez (Binational Committee United for the Children – CBUN) to facilitate cross-border donation of items and reduce waste from going to the landfill and river.

Governmental dignitaries from both sides of the border were present to witness the event, signing the MOU and indicating their commitment to make it happen.

Both SSE and CBUN have missions to repurpose still useful items to the community and to support the environment. “We are very encouraged by the involvement of our government leaders and their input to make this a success,” said CBUN Director Adolfo Delgado.

CEO of SSE, Sue Prelozni, added, “This project is important on so many levels, addressing concerns on both sides regarding donation, environmental issues, engagement of local government and business partners.”

The two organizations established an alliance to strengthen their work in: redistribution of donated furniture, computers, school desks, et al to community organizations; environmental education – beginning with children on up to business professionals; and examination of the environmental impact of their efforts.

Through the alliance, the organizations plan to share, preferably donated, warehouse space in San Diego’s South Bay to manage the cross border donations of items. “For at least two years we have been trying to find a good solution to expedite cross-border donation,” said SSE CEO, Sue Prelozni. Currently it can take up to four weeks to get items across through governmental channels. “When donors want their items out immediately or there is such a need across the border, that option does not work,” said Delgado. The other option has been to pay a border tax of up to 16 percent of the value of the items to move them.

Prelozni and Delgado were the visionaries and architects of the agreement. They are working on a process which will create a method to help Border Patrol recognize the items as part of the coalition, easing the cross border movement, as well as defining items as acceptable, or not, for such movement.

Witnesses from Mexico included City of Tijuana, Councilwoman Monica Vega, President of the Commission to Protect the Environment, City of Tijuana, Juan Eduardo Pérez Gutierrez, Director of Environmental Protection XXII, Nayeli Alcocer, Director of the Department of Human Development and Education of CBUN, Lic. Claudia Irene Jauregui Nunex, Head of Vinculacion Educativa, and Marco Antonio Esponda Gaxiola, Director de Vinculación Educativa.

From the US, witnesses included SSE Board Director Charlie Copelan, Gustavo De La Fuente, Director of the Smart Border Coalition, and Manuel Medrano, Senior Recycling Specialist, Office of Sustainability, City of Chula Vista.

About Sustainable Surplus …. SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through repurposing still useful items for reuse. We support over 400 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items. ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and resale stores. Contact: Sue Prelozni, CEO sue@sustainablesurplus.org 888.780.4416 ext 4

About The Binational Committee United for Children in Mexico … CBUN is a joint venture with non-profits Bibliotecas Hermanas, Read a Book, Surrendered Ministries, Hilarious Givers, and Humanitarian Cruz Verde BC. The organization seeks to help the children of Mexico, through actions to support education, nutrition, art, culture, sports and the environment. Contact: Adolfo Delgado, Director bajaguide21@hotmail.com 664.622.4434