Nominations for Community Award Open

Vista, CA– The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is seeking nominations for its annual “Have a Heart for Kids” award. This award is open to anyone who has dedicated themselves to the youth in our community. The recipient will demonstrate “Outstanding Service to the Youth of Vista” as a volunteer or in their job.

According to Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, “The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is all about kids, and preparing our local youth for Great Futures. This is our opportunity to recognize the impact of the many men and women in the community who are making a difference in the lives of our youth on a regular basis, by acknowledging the outstanding efforts of one who is truly influencing them in a positive way.”

Applications are available through this link or by contacting Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com or 760-724-6606 x 12.

The award will be presented at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Youth of the Year Celebration on January 30, 2020 where outstanding Club members are recognized for their efforts and achievement. The recipient will also be recognized at the Club’s Diamond Gala on March 7, 2020.

Recent recipients of the award include

2019 Carol Herrera, dedicated to education and student success

2018 Jason Omundson, San Diego Sheriff’s Department

2017 Debbie Medrano, Vista Teen Outreach

2016 Sue McLeod, Got Your Back San Diego

2015 Joe Green, Alumni, PTA President

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista …Our mission is to empower every Club member, through safe and impactful experiences to graduate high school with a plan for college and career, contribute to their community and live a healthy life. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves 2,750 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org