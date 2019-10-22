Nominations Are Open For 2020 Heroes of Vista

Nominations Are Open For the 2020 Heroes of Vista Awards to be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
|All nominees must be current Vista Chamber of Commerce members in good standing. If you have won an award in any of our categories, you must sit out at least one year before you will be considered for further nominations in any category. We are looking for companies that are successful in their industry and have made an impact in our community through their community involvement, their employer benefits & practices and more. Please use one form per nominee. Self-nominations are welcome and acceptable.
|Your forms must be received by November 22, 2019.Email to: ceo@VistaChamber.org Subject line: Nominee for Heroes of Vista
Vista Chamber of Commerce 760-726-1122 Info@VistaChamber.org