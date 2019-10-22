Loading...
You are here:  Home  > 
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/thevista/public_html/wp-content/themes/dailypress/include/breadcrumbs.php on line 38

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/thevista/public_html/wp-content/themes/dailypress/include/breadcrumbs.php on line 54
Calendar >  Nominations Are Open For 2020 Heroes of Vista

Nominations Are Open For 2020 Heroes of Vista

By   /  October 21, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Nominations Are Open For the 2020 Heroes of Vista Awards to be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

DOWNLOAD FORM
All nominees must be current Vista Chamber of Commerce members in good standing. If you have won an award in any of our categories, you must sit out at least one year before you will be considered for further nominations in any category. We are looking for companies that are successful in their industry and have made an impact in our community through their community involvement, their employer benefits & practices and more. Please use one form per nominee. Self-nominations are welcome and acceptable.
Cosmic Solar was named 2019 Heroes of Vista
‘Small Business of the Year’
Your forms must be received by November 22, 2019.﻿Email to: ceo@VistaChamber.org Subject line: Nominee for Heroes of Vista
Vista Chamber of Commerce 760-726-1122 Info@VistaChamber.org
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on October 21, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 18, 2019 @ 10:54 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Sweet & Tender Hooligans: The Ultimate Tribute At Moonlight

Read More →