Noise Advisory: Sound of Blank Shots From Prop

May Be Heard Around Brengle Terrace Park During Moonlight’s Sunset Boulevard Performances

The City of Vista is issuing a noise advisory to the public for areas around Brengle Terrace Park. The sound of blank shots from a prop gun may be heard around the park during the rehearsals and performances of the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s Sunset Boulevard production. The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway production runs August 16 through September 2. During the performances, there will be the sound of a blank shot heard at the beginning of the show at approximately 8 pm and additional shots will be heard at the end of the performance between 10:20 pm and 10:30 pm.

Beginning Thursday, August 10, between 5:30-6:30 pm and again on Saturday, August 12, during rehearsals, the sounds may be heard in the late afternoon and within the same time frame as the scheduled performances.

For more information, please contact the Moonlight Amphitheatre at 760.724.2110.

