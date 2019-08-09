Noise Advisory: Brengle Terrace Park

Vista, CA — Noise Advisory: Sound of Blank Shot From Prop May Be Heard Around Brengle Terrace Park During Moonlight’s West Side Story Performances

The City of Vista is issuing a noise advisory to the public for areas around Brengle Terrace Park. The sounds of blank shots from a prop gun may be heard around the park during the rehearsals and performances of the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s West Side Story production. The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

The Broadway production runs August 14-31. During the performances, there will be a single blank shot sound heard late in the show at approximately 10:15 pm.

Beginning Thursday, August 8, between 5:30-6:30 pm through Tuesday, August 13, during rehearsals, blank shot sounds may be heard in the late afternoon and within the same time frame as the scheduled performances.

For more information, please contact the Moonlight Amphitheatre at 760.724.2110.