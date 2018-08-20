NOEL COWARD’S BLITHE SPIRIT North Coast Rep Opener

Casts a Comedic Spell at North Coast REP’s season 37 opener.

Solana Beach, CA – North Coast Repertory Theatre is launching Season 37 with Noel Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT. The beloved smash hit of the London and Broadway stages conjures an evening of spirited and hilarious action. A socialite novelist, an eccentric medium, an unforgiving ex-wife, and a shrewish spouse create non-stop supernatural hijinks in this world-class comedy. Audiences can expect an otherworldly evening of wit, sophistication and effervescent fun.

Rosina Reynolds directs J. Todd Adams,* Gil Berry,* Ava Burton,* Susan Denaker,* Teagan Rose,* Joanna Strapp,* and Michelle Marie Trester. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Aaron Runley (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs) and Holly Gillard (Prop Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manaer and Sound Designer.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

BLITHE SPIRIT previews begin Wednesday, September 5. Opening Night on Saturday, September 8, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, September 14, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through September 30, 2018 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights – $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night – $46. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on September 26th at 2pm – $49. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.