No Fees on Doll’s House, Part 2!

October 18, 2018

This sharp-witted sequel to Ibsen’s masterpiece begins with a knock on the same door Nora exited fifteen years ago. A Doll’s House, Part 2, which garnered eight Tony Award nominations, is a blistering and very funny meditation on marriage and the high cost of personal fulfillment.

Buy tickets online or call the Box Office at 619.544.1000
Get waived fees if you buy before October 31st! Use code HOUSEFEES.

 

 

