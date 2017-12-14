No Dice Release

In April the Valley Center Crime Suppression Team (CST), San Marcos Street Narcotics and Gang Detail (SNGD), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spearheaded Operation No Dice. The operation concluded in September. The following Sheriff’s units participated in the operation.

 Valley Center Crime Suppression Team

 Valley Center Patrol and Area Investigations Unit

 San Marcos Street Narcotics and Gang Detail

 Vista and North Coastal Street Narcotics and Gang Detail

 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

 North County Regional Gang Task Force (NCRGTF)

 The U.S. Attorney’s Office

 The San Diego District Attorney’s Office

 Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED)

Operation No Dice was a collaborative effort targeting prolific offenders in high crime areas of the Valley Center Command, especially those involved in narcotics and gang-related crimes. The operation utilized intelligence-led policing philosophies to identify and arrest prolific offenders. The operation led to federal and state arrests with 78 felony arrests and 19 misdemeanor arrests. Several subjects were indicted on federal drug distribution charges. The state arrests were for various felony and misdemeanor warrants, possession of controlled substances for sale, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, weapons violations, parole/probation violations, and possession of narcotics. Over 30 search warrants were served during the