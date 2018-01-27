No Cuts, No Butts, No Ashtray

Alex Hughes -January 2018 …If you have gone on a trash pickup in your life, you will notice a common item amongst all other pieces, and that is the cigarette butt. With an output of 1.69 billion pounds worldwide annually according to Tobacco Free California, you are bound to see it on the sidewalks or even on the beaches.

It is a small seemingly harmless part of our waste cycle. However, the butt contains many toxins such as arsenic, cadmium and lead which eventually enter the ecosystems around us when it breaks down as reported by Stockton University. The longer it sits outside, the more of a chance that pollution will happen.

Think of where you saw a cigarette butt, what ecosystem will feel the effects of that. What do we do to stop that? As I said before, we do not have enough trash cans in our city. However, ashtrays are in worse of a condition. There are literally no ashtrays on the sidewalks. If someone were to smoke, they would have no place to leave their butts except for on the ground or to dip it in water. The later does not seem so pleasant. By leaving it, this increases the risk of a fire as well depending on where it is thrown out. We have seen fires start because someone decided to throw it in a dry patch of grass. A regular trash can would not be reliable in addition because of the other materials inside. It is still flammable if the cigarette is lit. That is why ashtrays help distinguish the still burning embers of the butt by smothering it. We need more of them.

Smoking has been proven many times to cause cancer, but people still smoke. There are 36 million smokers in the U.S. according to CDC reports, and that means they will contribute many butts to the pile of trash. We need to accommodate them and allow them to throw them away properly. In that regard, it will allow them to reflexively extinguish it in the ash instead of leaving them on the ground or in other high risk fire areas.