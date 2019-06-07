No-Cost Chipping & Defensible Space Services

Help Homeowners Reduce Risk of Wildfire Damage

San Diego County, CA — Residents in wildfire-prone communities throughout San Diego County are encouraged to take advantage of free chipping and defensible space services offered by the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County (FSCSDC). Funding for this service is provided through a $1.355 million grant from the US Forest Service, Cleveland National Forest.

To reduce fire hazard on their properties, San Diego residents are required by law to have a minimum of 100’ of defensible space around their homes. The Fire Safe Council offers two no-cost programs to help homeowners meet this requirement, improving the likelihood their homes will survive a wildland fire.

To participate in the No-Cost Chipping program, homeowners must first clear their property of overgrown and hazardous dried brush. Once the piles of cleared vegetation are ready, the homeowner can register online for the program. The FSCSDC will then schedule a trained, licensed, and insured crew to visit the property and chip vegetation on-site. Chipped materials will be left on the property and can be used as weed-suppressing mulch – an added benefit of the program.

The Defensible Space Assistance (DSAP) program, was created to help residents who are physically and financially unable to maintain the state-mandated 100’ of defensible space. Low-income seniors and disabled residents can get much needed assistance in brush and tree trimming/thinning, raking of dead leaves and vegetation, and chipping of removed vegetation (chips are left onsite).

To learn more about both of these programs and to register, San Diego residents can visit the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County website:www.firesafesdcounty.org/programs.

1. The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation; tax-deductible donations are welcome.

2. The mission of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is to provide education, enhance information, and foster fire prevention and fire safety within the County of San Diego. Learn more at www.firesafesdcounty.org.

3. The Resource Conservation District (RCD) of Greater San Diego County manages the programs and funds of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County. The RCD’s mission is to protect, conserve, and restore natural resources through education, information, and technical assistance programs. Learn more at www.rcdsandiego.org.

4. In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, the institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.