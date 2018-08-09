Night Work Begins On Coastal Rail Corridor

FOR OCEANSIDE QUIET ZONE PROJECT

Night work along the coastal railroad tracks in Oceanside is scheduled through the month of August between 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., weekdays. The City’s contractor is installing underground conduits for track signal improvements between Cassidy Street and Surfrider Way. The work will occur at a single location each night.

The construction is part of the prerequisite safety improvements for a railroad quiet zone.

More information: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/eng/cip/current.asp