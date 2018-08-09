Night Work Begins On Coastal Rail Corridor

Loading...
August 9, 2018

FOR OCEANSIDE QUIET ZONE PROJECT

Night work along the coastal railroad tracks in Oceanside is scheduled through the month of August between 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., weekdays. The City’s contractor is installing underground conduits for track signal improvements between Cassidy Street and Surfrider Way. The work will occur at a single location each night.

The construction is part of the prerequisite safety improvements for a railroad quiet zone.

More information: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/eng/cip/current.asp

