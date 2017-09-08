“A Night at the Moonlight” To Honor Chris Megison

Vista Education Foundation is looking for Sponsors for their September benefit honoring Mr. Chris Megison of Solutions for Change.

Vista Education Foundation presents “A Night At The Moonlight” to Honor Mr. Chris Megison _Each year it is our pleasure to honor an outstanding community member who has given back to the community 10-fold . Mr. Megison epitomizes the ideal that all community members should aspire to. A catered dinner by Chef DK, VEF Award Presentation & the production of In The Heights on Saturday, September 12th at 5:30 pm. at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Tickets are $100 each and sponsorships are still available.

For more information please contact Brad Peterson @ 760-630-8268