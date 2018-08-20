NFL – North County Athletes

Former Mission Hills Grizzly, Fred Warner Brigham Young Cougar and Number 1 Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers recorded 3 tackles and 2 assisted tackles as they fell to the Houston Texans 16-13

Former Oceanside High Pirate, Brian Schwenke and current New England Patriot offensive guard came in as a substitute as New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 37-20.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Eric Magnuson came in as a substitute for the San Francisco 49ers as they fell to the Houston Texans 16-13.