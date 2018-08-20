Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  NFL – North County Athletes

NFL – North County Athletes

By   /  August 20, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
Former Mission Hills Grizzly,  Fred Warner Brigham Young Cougar and Number 1 Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers recorded 3 tackles and 2 assisted tackles as they fell to the Houston Texans 16-13
Former Oceanside High Pirate, Brian Schwenke and current New England Patriot offensive guard came in as a substitute as New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 37-20.
Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Eric Magnuson came in as a substitute for the San Francisco 49ers as they fell to the Houston Texans 16-13.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on August 20, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 20, 2018 @ 1:48 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County MLB Highlights for 8-18-18

Read More →