NFL Football Local North County

September 24, 2018

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Brigham Young Cougar Fred Warner led the 49ers in their loss of 38-27 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with 9 tackles 2 assists for a total of 11 tackles.

Former North County athletes made headlines in the NFL as former Lacosta Canyon Maverick alum Kenny Stills had 3 receptions for 61 yards and scored a 34 yard touchdown pass from Rob Tanneyhill as they defeated the Oakland Raiders by a 28-20.  Former Vista Panther and University of Michigan Wolverine alum Leon Hall recorded 3 solo tackles in the game.
  September 24, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 24, 2018 @ 12:02 am
  Sports

