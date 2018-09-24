NFL Football Local North County

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Brigham Young Cougar Fred Warner led the 49ers in their loss of 38-27 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with 9 tackles 2 assists for a total of 11 tackles.

Former North County athletes made headlines in the NFL as former Lacosta Canyon Maverick alum Kenny Stills had 3 receptions for 61 yards and scored a 34 yard touchdown pass from Rob Tanneyhill as they defeated the Oakland Raiders by a 28-20. Former Vista Panther and University of Michigan Wolverine alum Leon Hall recorded 3 solo tackles in the game.