“Next To Normal” Delivers A Distinctive View of Mental Health at STAR Repertory Theatre

Suze Diaz — Outward appearances do not always tell the full story. What may look as normal to some may be just a cover-up to what really lies beneath. Mental health is a delicate topic that can be difficult at times to discuss within a struggling family unit. And in today’s world, it is a situation far more common than people realize. How can a sensitive topic such as this be presented in a way that expands this particular subject matter into much-needed discussions? A unique option is through music and theater. STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido is presenting “one of the year’s ten best shows” (hailed by national critics) with the soul stirring “Next to Normal” in their first year of adding professional theater (with paid adult actors) with their youth productions and theater education. With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, this winner of three 2009 Tony Awards and 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner is a enormously moving and dramatic rock musical that addresses the up and down effects of mental illness on a family. This dynamic production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI—www.MTIShows.com).

In the opening number, “Just Another Day”, each member expresses his or her version of family life. All seems to be fine on the surface; however, a fluke movement during the mother’s performance gives a glimpse that all is not well. Director Kevin ‘Blax” Burroughs adds a personalized touch on this tale to focus on one of society’s important issue while giving the cast the freedom to infuse their own raw feelings and thoughts through acting in the storytelling. The focus of the mother’s stability is at the core of this emotional and powerful narrative. Reflections of a husband’s memory of how his wife used to be; a wife’s search for answers as she goes through her visits with her doctor; a daughter trying to make sense of it all while entertaining the early stages of a potential new relationship; and an highly observant son mulling over the family dynamics. And then…there’s the twist…

With Music Director Benjamin Goniea and his five piece band playing to the capability and quality of a full orchestra, the music is diverse throughout the entire play; poignantly emphasizing a multitude of emotions during the scenes. Each actor hits each heart-rending step intensely with compassion, humor, anger, sadness, a sense of loss and possibly hope. With each zigzag in the storyline, the immensely talented cast keeps the audience intimately engaged and guessing right to the end. Delaney Dietrich is simply incredible in her demanding role as Diana, a seemingly put together wife and mother struggling with the progressive consequences of an untreated bipolar disorder, delusion and past trauma. Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez celebrates his STAR Repertory Debut as Diana’s long-suffering yet hopeful husband, Dan, expertly expressing the frustration of not having complete control to maintain what he thinks is a normal family life, help Diana in her struggles and do what he wants to do for himself. Megan Makenzie’s multifaceted performance as Diana’s daughter, Natalie, cultivates that yearning within oneself to protect, rescue and maintain assurance while riding the emotional rollercoaster that comes with dealing with a parent’s mental condition. Thomas Reasoner is hauntingly impressive as Diana’s son, Gabe, whose importance to the storyline is one of the production’s dynamic twists. As daughter Natalie’s potential boyfriend, Henry, Tommy Tran is eternally delightful and endearing, making for one of the heart spots in the play. Jon Korbanski’s as the calm voice of reason in his dual role as Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden brings the humanity to a full circle. Audiences have been moved to tears by this phenomenal play and it certainly has prompted valuable discussions. Opportunities for understanding and clarity of this topic are blended throughout this emotionally touching performance.

Remaining show dates and times:

Friday, August 23 @ 7 PM

Saturday, August 24 @ 2PM and @ 7PM

Sunday, August 25 @ 4PM

For more information on future shows at STAR Repertory Theater, please visit their website at https://www.starrepertorytheatre.com/ Follow their social media!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StarRepertoryTheatre/?ref=br_rs