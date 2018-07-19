Newsies Broadway’s Smash Hit Musical Opens At Moonlight

Newsies Broadway’s Smash Hit Musical … They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines! Newsies is a high-energy explosion of song and dance based on the popular 1992 film which became a hit Broadway musical in 2012. It features an incredible score by Alan Menken and is based on the thrilling true story of the Newsboy strike in 1899, when a bunch of rag tag orphans took on the mighty Joe Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, nearly bringing down the city of New York. The musical features many of the beloved songs from the movie while introducing eight new songs.

July 18 – August 4, 2018

Schedule:

July 18 – 22 at 8:00 pm – Wednesday through Sunday nights

July 25 – 29 at 8:00 pm – Wednesday through Sunday nights

August 1 – 4 at 8:00 pm – Wednesday through Saturday night

Credits



Music by Alan Menken – Lyrics by Jack Feldman – Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions – Directed by Larry Raben

Choreographed by Karl Warden – Musical Direction and Conducted by Randi Rudolph

Moonlight Amphitheatre box office open at 6:00 pm on nights of performance. Moonlight Amphitheatre gates open at 6:30 pm. With the exception of alcohol, outside drinks and food are permitted in the Amphitheatre. Outside lawn chairs are not permitted in the Amphitheatre. For lawn seating patrons, lawn chairs are provided as part of your ticket.

VisTix – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista (near the intersections of Civic Center and Alta Vista Drives)

Weekdays, Noon to 5 pm – 760.724.2110