News Release Hospice Honors Veterans at Aegis Shadowridge

Vista, CA –Hospice of the South Coast will conduct a Veteran pinning ceremony on Tuesday, November 5, for 18 Veterans who have served in our great Armed Services. These men and women who now reside at Aegis Living Shadowridge will be joined by their peers, family members, and staff of the facility.

The Cadet Color Guard from the Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad will officially open the ceremony at 2:00 p.m. by presenting colors. Joyful Voices, a Hospice of the South Coast volunteer vocal group, will perform patriotic songs, including the anthems for each branch of the military. The Veterans will be pinned with an American flag by a retired Naval officer and Hospice Chaplain.

The purpose of the pinning ceremony is to acknowledge the military service and sacrifices made by our Veterans and their families. The pin is recognized as our nation’s thanks, gratitude, and appreciation for their service.

Aegis Living Shadowridge is an Assisted Living/Memory Care facility located at 1440 S. Melrose Drive, in Oceanside, CA.

Hospice of the South Coast cares for Veterans at several facilities and homes in San Diego County, including Aegis.