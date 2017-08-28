News From The Green Art House

Art Classes, Workshops and FREE art Demonstrations

a non-profit 501 (c) (3) eco-friendly art school and artists retreat You’ll find the finest of art instruction at The Green Art House , located just in from the 5 freeway, with easy acess from the 76 and 78 in north San Diego County and just minutes from the 15 freeway.

Sculpting, painting with pastel, watercolor, acrylic and oils, fabric arts, graphic design, life drawing, and FREE art demonstrations by San Diego’s first class fine artists and artisans.

Please check out the info below on all of the VERY reasonably priced on-going classes and special workshops.

“A community that holds a special place in their heart for art, is the community that blossoms in so many positive and creative ways.” – KRM

Origami Fashion With Denise Voss Learn this unique “fold and sew” technique to create an easy to fit and figure flattering top.

FEE- $30…August 29th, 9 AM to 12PM. Click here for more info

Learn how to create drawings with meaning

With Heather Williams

Learn how to create drawings with meaning, intuition and sacred feelings. FEE- $80…September 10th, 9 AM to 4 PM. Bring pad of sketch paper, assortment of drawing tools and an open mind!

The Green Art House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, eco-friendly and sustainable art school and artist retreat located in Bonsall, California. The Green Art House is a place where you can delve into your love of the arts by attending classes, workshops, demonstrations and lectures. From beginner to advanced, artist, collector, and patron, everyone is welcome! For more info: 951-264-1023

