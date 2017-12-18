News From The City of Vista

Wave’s Rippity’s Replaced with New Water Feature

The Wave Waterpark’s Rippity’s Rainforest is being “retired” and a new spray park will be installed in its place. The new water park is a single level spray ground with multiple interactive features which should delight young visitors, while creating a safe place for the children to play. Fourteen-year-old “Rippity’s Rainforest” at the City owned and operated Wave Waterpark is being “retired” due to years of sunlight and chlorinated water conditions. A new spray park will be installed in the New Year by California Waters. The water feature is a single level spray ground with multiple interactive features which should delight children and provide a safe area for them to play. The water feature will use recycled water and will be less expensive for the City to maintain.

Skate Park Hours Extended

The City is the extending the hours of operation on the two skate parks on N. Santa Fe Avenue beginning December 20th. The park hours will be evaluated after 30 days to review any issues that may occur with the extended hours. The new park hours will be 7 am until 9 pm daily. The hours will be evaluated after a 30 day trial period to review any issues that may occur with the extended hours.

Vista Conservancy Trail Temporarily Closed

Buena Vista Creek Conservancy trail segment is temporarily closed Dec 18-22 for tree cutting work. A biological monitor is onsite to ensure the native habitats & species are protected and that no ground disturbance occurs in Buena Vista Creek.

Holiday Closures & Trash Schedule

The Civic Center will be closed the week of Dec 25-29 and on Jan 1. Trash collection will be delayed one day the weeks of Dec 25 and Jan 1.Residents may place Christmas trees curbside through Jan 31, at no extra charge.

Residential Holiday Trash/Recycling Collection – Week of December 25 and Week of January 1

Trash and recycling collection delayed one day the weeks of December 25, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Christmas Tree Curbside Recycling – December 26, 2016 – January 31, 2017

EDCO customers may place trees curb side on their regular collection day beginning on the regularly scheduled trash collection after the Christmas holiday through January 7 at no extra charge. Trimmings/stand must be removed. Organic decorations, such as natural garland and wreathes, can also be placed in the residential designated yard waste container. (*Trash collection delayed one day that week due to the Christmas holiday)

Starting on January 31, all Christmas trees must be placed in the green waste cart for collection and cut in half if taller than 4 feet. The tree still need to be free of ornaments, tinsel and the tree stand.

Christmas Tree Central Drop Off Locations – Tuesday, December 26 – Monday, January 8

Public parking lot between S. Santa Fe Avenue and Mercantile Street (523 S. Santa Fe Avenue)

Parking lot on the corner of S. Melrose Drive & Shadowridge Drive

Sidewalks Planned for Townsite Neighborhood

A plan to add sidewalks to East and West Indian Rock Road and Cananea Street has been added to the City CIP Capital Improvement Budget. Sidewalks are being installed at several locations and will be completed early in the New Year. Sidewalks are being installed at several locations or will soon be installed in the following locations:

East Indian Rock Road from Cananea Street to East Drive

West Indian Rock Road from 300-feet west of Lagan Avenue to Corbie Circle

Cananea Street from North Citrus Avenue to East Indian Rock Road

West Indian Rock Road from Corbie Circle to North Santa Fe Avenue

City Council Appoints Deputy Mayor

During the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, December 12, the Vista City Council voted to appoint Councilmember John Aguilera as Deputy Mayor. The deputy mayor serves in this position for one year and assumes mayoral duties when the mayor is not available.

Expecting Holiday Packages at Your Door?

You’ve been shopping and expecting packages to be delivered to your home. The San Diego County Sheriffs created this videohttps://vimeo.com/243962035 on how to ensure your presents stay under your tree.

Time Machine Sculpture on Permanent Display

The sculpture, Time Machine, created by Rick and Jaydon Sterling Randall was installed on the corner of E. Broadway and S. Indiana Avenue during the September 10, 2017 Alley Art Festival. The Randall artists, who primarily work in metal, also created the Alley Art couple and the Love Locks metal sculptures in the downtown area.

During the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 12, the Vista City Council voted to keep the sculpture permanently on display at the current location, unless the owners sell it or remove it. The sculpture was approved by the Public Arts Commission on June 13, 2017 and approved for a 90-day period on August 22, 2017 by the City Council.