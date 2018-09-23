News For Elks Lodge 1968

Up Coming Events

The 4th Annual Purple Pig Pasta Party join us for all you can eat pasta Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:00 pm Tickets $15. Come and meet our local theme child, John and his therapist, Megan.



if you can not attend yourself, still buy at ticket to be give, to one of our local service members. To RSVP and purchase tickets call 760-724-1968

Hoop shoot…

We are looking for person to step up to be our HOOP SHOOTS Chairman. If you enjoy basketball this is the thing for you. It is in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club. All the instructions are provided to. It is NOT an all year job. Please contact secretary@1968. sdcoxmail.com

Greeters… are need for the 2nd Wednesday and also the 1stFriday of each month if you are interested. text 760-942-3778 or emailSandrakay@sandrakay.com