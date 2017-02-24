News & Events At The Moonlight Amphitheatre

Save the Date!

Moonlight Foundation Gala – Saturday, June 3, 2017

An Evening of Enchantment At Moonlight Amphitheatre, North County’s Treasured Landmark!

We got no troubles…Life is the bubbles…Under the Sea…

Moonlight Cultural Foundation invites you to an evening of enchantment at North County’s treasured landmark Moonlight Amphitheatre. Enjoy a magical evening on the Moonlight stage with gourmet dinner, entertainment, and special performances from Moonlight Stage Productions’ award-winning actors and musicians.

“Moonlight is such a special place that enhances people’s lives. It’s important what we do for the Arts! Without culture San Diego is just pretty…we are working to keep it soulful and fun.”

Let’s help each other to keep up the good work!

5:30 – 7 PM VIP Event & Silent Auction on the Moonlight Patio

7:00 PM All Guests To The Stage

7:30 PM Dinner Served

8:00 PM Live Auction & Special Entertainment from Moonlight Stage Productions

$350 VIP (Includes Exclusive VIP Event and more)

$250 Regular $200 Early Bird (Limited to First 50)

It’s not a party unless you’re there! Tickets are limited, so use this convenient link today to reserve your seats!

UNDER THE SEA GALA TICKETS

Each year we aspire to an even bigger and better season for the Moonlight. Please help us reach our goals for 2017 with a Gala, Show or Season sponsorship. We thank you in advance for your support! Please call Toria Watson for more information: 760.630.7650

Announcing

MCF Children’s Workshop!

“Under the Sea”

For young actors between the ages of 7 and 17, this workshop offers the opportunity to learn choreography and music with the artistic staff of Moonlight Stage Productions. There will be a small youth ensemble in The Little Mermaid (actors 8-14 years of age). Register now!

MCF Children’s Workshop “Under the Sea” – Cost $100

Sunday, February 26, 2017 – 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Moonlight Amphitheatre -1200 Vale Terrace Drive – Vista

Participants who attend the workshop do not need to submit for The Little Mermaid casting. This one-of-a-kind workshop promises to be lots of fun, and educational too!

For more information or to register:

Jennifer Bradford 760.630.7650 or jennifer@moonlightfoundation.com

Some financial assistance available if needed. Please inquire for application

An Evening with Spencer Day

June 10, 2017 7 pm

Avo Playhouse – Vista CA “The strength of Day’s musicality is his considerable heart, and it beats through every song.” —San Francisco Chronicle. Your ticket purchase supports MCF fundraising efforts…

Post Meet & Greet Packages Available! Sponsored by Kent Leithold Read MoreTickets

Love theatre? We want to hear your ideas! Are you interested in hosting an event to raise funds for Moonlight Stage Productions and Arts Education? Do you have an event already planned that we could work together on? Holiday parties or food and wine event

Business networking and happy hours

Golf tournaments and sporting events

Fashion shows Please contact Toria Watson, CEO 760.630.7650 | Email

Save the Date!

Moonlight Angels Spring Luncheon – Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Vista Valley Country Club – Vista CA

Exciting plans are underway to celebrate the Moonlight Angels’ Auxiliary 25th Anniversary. Please mark your calendar now! For more information, to help with the event in any way, or to contribute an Opportunity basket, please call Jane Penne-Morse 760.295.5975 or Barbara Meech 760.724.2574 .

Improv & Acting with Bets Malone…

MYT’s Acting & Improv Master Classes are three days of instruction with the incomparable Bets Malone!

Designed with beneficial instruction for students ages 7-18, this fun and interactive course includes warm-up theatre games, character development using voice, attitude and posture, props, scene work, and other improv and acting skills.

Bets Malone’s Improv & Acting

6:00 pm-8:00 pm – Mondays, March 6, 13 & 20

Jim Porter Rec Center – 1200 Vale Terrace – Vista

Ages 7-18 / Total Cost $75 – The fee is $30 per class for 2 or fewer classes.

Join us in a fun, nonthreatening environment! No experience required. Click Prepay to register by credit card. Fill out the Online Giving Form and in the Comments section, add IMPROV, your child’s name and age. Questions: mike@moonlightfoundation.com

Our MCF Family is growing!

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our newest sponsors, Tri-City Medical Center, Nordson, and Lili and Art McIntire to the MCF fold, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship. Thank you!

This month we also welcome (L to R) new MCF Board Member Bill Birnie, CEO/President Pacific Marine Credit Union; and new MCF Co-Presidents Jeff Pashby, Managing Shareholder The Lund Team; and Jon-Paul Hunten Executive Director JP Hunten Music, LLC: