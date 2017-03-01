Read the Latest News from the City of Vista ….



Volunteer to Serve on a City Commission: The City encourages residents to get involved in the community by applying to fill one of the 2017 scheduled commissions, committees, and board vacancies. Applications and information on the individual committee openings are available online. » Read More

Training Residents to Prepare for Disasters: Registration is open for residents to enroll in a disaster preparedness training hosted by the Vista Fire Department. The program trains participants in basic emergency response skills, so they can help themselves, their families, and neighbors in the event of an emergency. » Read More

Senior Center Gears up for Exercise: The Gloria McClellan Center in Brengle Terrace Park is enrolling now for March exercise classes. The Center offers a variety of classes including Tai Chi, Soul Line Dancing, Ballroom Dancing, Geri Fit, and more. Enroll online! » Read More

Preview Summer Day Camps: Get a preview of the activities scheduled by Recreation for this year’s Summer Day Camp programs. Mark your calendars for the April 17 date when registration opens. » Read MoreNeon Dodge Ball for Teens: Teens are invited to dress in their favorite neon gear and get ready for some friendly dodgeball competition on Friday, March 10 at the Jim Porter Recreation Center. Pre-registration is required. Open to grades 9 through 12. » Read More

Tax Help for Seniors: AARP volunteers will be at the Gloria McClellan Center to provide assistance with taxes for the 2016 tax year. Contact the Senior Center at 760.643.5290 to make an appointment. Walk-in are also welcomed. Check with the Center for available tax help hours. » Read More

