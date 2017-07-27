News From The City of Vista 8/27

|
New App Provides Wildfire Alerts: Be better prepared in case wildfire strikes. Download CAL Fire’s “Ready for Wildfire” app and sign up for text alerts to be notified if a wildfire is within 30 miles of you.
|
|
Vista’s BBQ Classic Serves Up Tasty Meats 7/29: On Sat, July 29, BBQ teams will descend in historic downtown seasoning, smoking and grilling their choice of meats for the Vista BBQ Classic competition. For the first time, kids get to compete. Street Fair: 11-5pm and BBQ tastings: 12-4pm
|
|Vista Fire Receives EMS Bronze Award: The Vista Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Bronze Award. The awards program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care and improving the quality of life for those experiencing severe heart attacks.
|
|
Wave’s Fun Friday Nite Splash 8/4: Head to the Wave Waterpark on Fri, Aug 4, from 4-8 pm, for an evening of fun games, competitions and prizes, and discounted food prices. Season pass holders get in free!
|
|Wildfire: You’re Prepared. Are Your Pets? You’ve taken steps to keep your family and home fire safe. Don’t forget you pets. Having the essentials packed in advance will keep your pet happier & healthier during an emergency.
|
|
National Senior Citizens Day: Mark your calendars for this special event which honors seniors on August 21 at the McClellan Center. The Center will be offering special entertainment, activities, and vendors between 9:30 am to Noon, followed by lunch.