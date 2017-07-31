NEWS – City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks

Oceanside Senior citizen of the year nomination forms available

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation, Parks & Recreation Commission and the Senior Citizen Standing Committee announce that Oceanside Senior Citizen of the Year Nomination forms are now available. Nominees must be 62 or better, a volunteer in Oceanside, and a person who makes Oceanside a better place! Nomination forms are due to the City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administrative Office, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA. 92054 by Friday, September 1, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. Hard copy nomination forms are available at the El Corazon Senior Center and the Country Club Senior Center. Online applications are on the City website at:

http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=45285.

The Senior Citizen Standing Committee will review applications in September. The winner will be announced at the Senior Expo on Thursday, October 12 at noon, at Oceanside Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway.

For information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

OCEANSIDE Senior Citizen Dance AUGUST 13

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will host a Senior Dance on Sunday, August 13 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the El Corazon Senior Center, located at 3302 Senior Center Drive. Admission is $5.00 at the door. The featured live entertainment will be “Sundance.” Refreshments are included.

OCEANSIDE DAY AT PETCO PARK AUGUST 18

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks

are hosting “Oceanside Day at Petco Park.” The Padres will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday, August 18 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Recreation Administration at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, 92054 (City Hall East) for $20 each. A portion of the proceeds go to the Friends Of Oceanside Parks. Oceanside t-shirts are for sale for $5 each for sizes small, medium, and large and $10 for larger sizes. Show your spirit Oceanside; pick up a shirt and a ticket. The Oceanside group will meet at the Coaster Station at 5:00 p.m. on game day to take the train together. Please buy your Coaster ticket that day (it is not included in the ticket price). Support Oceanside Parks & Recreation and enjoy the game! Tickets may also be purchased online through the Padres at https://groupmatics.events/oceanside. For more information call us at (760) 435-5041.