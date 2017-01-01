New Years Day

New Year is the time for new beginning, new hopes and new aspirations. It is also the time when one gets to see weird rituals, whacky customs and bizarre happenings taking place in different parts of the world.

More about the unique events that mark the New Year. Fun facts relating to the first day of the year reveal a lot about the values that New Year uphold and also give a peek into the superstition that thousands of people attach to the start of the New Year.